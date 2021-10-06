SGHS Homecoming

MERCERVILLE — South Gallia High School recently celebrated homecoming with Seniors Cara Frazee and Brayden Hammand, being crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen and King, respectively.

Joining Frazee in her royal court were fellow senior princesses and candidates Rylee Gaskin, Ellen Weaver and Izabellah Ashworth.

Joining Hammond in his royal court were fellow senior princes and candidates Kyler Rossiter, Blaik Saunders and Alex Oram.

Returning to SGHS to crown the latest royals were 2020 King Timothy Murphy and 2020 Queen Isabella Cochran.

South Gallia Homecoming Royalty, pictured from left, 2020 Queen Isabella Cochran, Princess Rylee Gaskin, 2021 Queen Cara Frazee, Princess Ellen Weaver and Princess Izabellah Ashworth. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.7-SG-1.jpg South Gallia Homecoming Royalty, pictured from left, 2020 Queen Isabella Cochran, Princess Rylee Gaskin, 2021 Queen Cara Frazee, Princess Ellen Weaver and Princess Izabellah Ashworth. South Gallia High School | Courtesy South Gallia Homecoming Royalty, pictured from left, Prince Kyler Rossiter, Prince Blaik Saunders, 2020 King Timothy Murphy, 2021 King Brayden Hammond and Prince Alex Oram. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.7-SG-2.jpg South Gallia Homecoming Royalty, pictured from left, Prince Kyler Rossiter, Prince Blaik Saunders, 2020 King Timothy Murphy, 2021 King Brayden Hammond and Prince Alex Oram. South Gallia High School | Courtesy