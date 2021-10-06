Suspected drugs, reported stolen UTV recovered

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports on Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 10:30 p.m., his office received information regarding the whereabouts of a possible stolen side-by-side UTV in the Salem Center area.

According to a news release from Wood’s office sent on behalf of the Major Crimes Task Force, “Information regarding this tip was followed up on by Deputy Waldron and Deputy Spiker of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to locate the side-by-side which was found to be stolen out of Gallia County, Ohio. Taken into custody at the scene was Darrin K. Johnston, 56, of Vinton, Ohio.”

While taking the suspect into custody, deputies reportedly located “suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine in plain view inside of Mr. Johnston’s residence.”

Sheriff’s Deputies then contacted the Major Crimes Task Force who responded to the scene. A search warrant was executed on the residence in the 27000-block of Price Strong Road in Vinton, due to the suspected drugs reportedly being inside.

“Upon execution of the search warrant, Task Force Agents located a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, digital scales, baggies, and drug paraphernalia,” stated the news release. “The suspected drugs have been sent to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification for analysis. Also seized during the investigation was a .380 caliber firearm which the suspect had on his person upon being taken into custody.”

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.