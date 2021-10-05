Commissioners form county land bank board

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission recently approved the minutes from the Sept. 23 meeting that included action on a county land bank and discussion on county healthcare costs.

Commissioners Jay Stapleton, Eugene Greene, vice president and Harold Montgomery, president were in attendance.

The minutes said the Gallia County Land Bank Board was formed to include Montgomery, Greene, Steve McGhee, Gallia County Treasurer, John Cardwell (at large), Gallia County Township and clerk association president and Brett Bostic (municipal) Gallipolis city code office.

Montgomery asked County Administrator Melissa Clark to create a resolution for the board.

John and Scott Saunders, Saunders Insurance and Justin Grant, County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) presented the commissioners with a comparison of Gallia County employee insurance versus southeast Ohio and statewide (2021 State Employment Relations Board (SERB) Public Entity report).

According to the approved minutes, Grant said there are multiple factors to consider when comparing premium costs, including “deductibles, out of pocket cost, co-insurance, office fees, HSA plans, claims experience and the number of employees.” Grant also had the impact of premium options adding two and four tiers.

“Grant not[ed] while the four tier plan will decrease premiums in three of the options, it would result in a much higher increase in the family (employee [and] spouse or dependent) tier premiums,” the minutes said.

The minutes said, “Assistant County Administrator Kyle Mooney not[ed] the county engineer administration office employee share is 5% and expressed interest in lowering total cost on department expense for health insurance.”

Montgomery said the employee premium share for most county employees is 15% on a family plan, the minutes said.

Stapleton said he would still like a second opinion from an outside source, according to the minutes. No action was reportedly taken.

A lease between the Gallia County Commission and the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities or lessor and Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency was presented by Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Melinda Kingery.

The lease states the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities desire to lease 8317 State Route 7 North Cheshire, Ohio for office space.

Stapleton made the motion to approve the lease agreement, Greene seconded and all were in favor.

Clark met with the commission and presented the 2022 rate renewal acceptance and summary of benefits for Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. Clark said the renewal rate is 0% with the rate of benefits remaining the same, according to the minutes.

The minutes said, “it was also noted the county will continue to fund the 105 Plan to cover the costs of the free nurse practitioner visits and wellness initiatives.”

Greene made the motion to approve the recommendations as stated and remain on current CEBCO Anthem plan for 2022 and Montgomery seconded the motion. During discussion, Stapleton recommended a second opinion from an outside source. Montgomery and Greene were in favor of the approval and Stapleton was against.

A motion to approve travel to Adams County on Sept. 24 for Montgomery, Clark, and Karen Sprague, grant administrator was approved.

The second payment resolution and the Ohio Public Works Commission Disbursement request number 2 for the Green Sewer Phase 2 Project were approved.

The Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) Director Diana Glassburn presented the commissioners with the Biennial Renewal Prevention Retention and Contingency (PRC) plan to be effective starting Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022. Stapleton made the motion to approve the PRC plan, Greene seconded the commission and it was approved unanimously.

Information for this story based upon approved meeting minutes.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753.jpg

Discussion on health insurance costs