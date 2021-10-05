RVHS Homecoming… Raiders recognize royalty

BIDWELL — River Valley recently celebrated homecoming with Lauren Twyman being crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Joining Twyman in the homecoming court were senior candidates Leah Roberts, Kate Nutter, Makensey Lemley and Zoe Taylor.

Other homecoming representatives from River Valley High School were:

Freshman Representative Haylee Eblin, Sophomore Representative Abigail Siciliano, Junior Representative Riley Bradley.

Also representing Vinton Elementary were Little Mr. and Little Miss River Valley, respectively, Ethan Smith and Aubrey Allen.

Pictured back row, from left, Freshman Representative Haylee Eblin with Hunter Eblin, Junior Representative Riley Bradley with Kade Alderman, Senior Queen Candidate Leah Roberts with Braydon Parsons, Senior Queen Candidate Makensey Lemley, 2021 Homecoming Queen Lauren Twyman with Mason Rhodes, Senior Queen Candidate Zoe Taylor with Taylor Warren, Senior Queen Candidate Kate Nutter with Riley Wooldridge, Sophomore Representative Abigail Siciliano with Aydan Wells. Pictured front row, Little Mr. and Little Miss River Valley, respectively, Ethan Smith and Aubrey Allen. Not pictured Riley Evans.

2021 Homecoming Queen Lauren Twyman with escort Mason Rhodes.