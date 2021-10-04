Honoring ‘the Patriots’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The 247th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant was remembered during a memorial service on Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, which included visitors from across the country, including here in Ohio.

Sponsored by the Point Pleasant Chapter of the West Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), the Memorial Address was delivered by Richard L. Hartinger, president of the Camp Charlotte Chapter Ohio Society of SAR who spoke on the significance of the Battle in regards to the American Revolution.

Also, the combined color guard of the SAR was under the director of Commander Bob Hill, of the Ohio State Color Guard. In addition, several wreaths were placed during the ceremony from organizations located across the area and country.

According to organizers, more than 30 in-person presenters placed the wreaths in honor of “the Patriots,” with nearly 20 additional presenters appearing virtually, over Zoom. The cannon was fired and a gun salute was offered.

More on the ceremony in an upcoming edition.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The combined color guard of the Sons of the American Revolution under the director of Commander Bob Hill, of the Ohio State Color Guard, is pictured on Sunday at the Battle of Point Pleasant Memorial Service. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.5-BD-1.jpg The combined color guard of the Sons of the American Revolution under the director of Commander Bob Hill, of the Ohio State Color Guard, is pictured on Sunday at the Battle of Point Pleasant Memorial Service. Beth Sergent | OVP The combined color guard of the Sons of the American Revolution provides a gun salute at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.5-BD2.jpg The combined color guard of the Sons of the American Revolution provides a gun salute at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

Battle remembered along the river

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, she can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, she can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.