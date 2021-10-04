PVH announces return of Dr. Vaidya

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently announced it has welcomed back urologist Shrikant Vaidya, M.D. to its medical staff.

According to a news release from PVH, “Dr. Vaidya is a highly specialized surgical urologist trained in the latest technology of small incision laparoscopic surgeries for men and women. He is a highly experienced urologist who is also trained in the use of different types of lasers and shockwave lithotripsy. Dr. Vaidya is now seeing patients in his clinic at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

“I definitely felt an overwhelming sense of pride when deciding to come back to Pleasant Valley Hospital,” Dr. Vaidya stated. “I belong to this community and it’s an even bigger sense of pride to be able to serve a community of people who I consider my own. I’m excited to return and rejoin Pleasant Valley in their mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”

Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital commented, “We are thrilled to welcome back Dr. Vaidya. He lives in our community, he has been a part of it for many years, and he desires to make a measurable difference in the urinary health of both men and women. This is another example of how we are expanding services and specialties to make our community healthier.”

“Urology is a highly specialized field of medicine, and it is an incredibly diverse specialty. We treat adults and geriatric patients, both men and women, and spend our days in the clinic as well as in surgery,” Dr. Vaidya stated. “The best part of urology is the ability to make a difference in a patient’s quality of life.”

Dr. Vaidya earned his Doctor of Medicine and a Masters of General Surgery from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, India. He completed his residency training in urology at Mercy Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pa.

“As a patient, it can be overwhelming to navigate what’s happening with your body and your health,” Dr. Vaidya stated. “It’s my job as your physician to act as your translator and guide. There is power in knowledge and understanding, and I make sure my patients know we are in this together with the same goals for better health and a better life.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Vaidya, call 304-857-6502.

Information provided by PVH.

Vaidya https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.5-Vaidya.jpg Vaidya