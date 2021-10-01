Voter registration deadline Monday, early voting starts Tuesday

MEIGS COUNTY — Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Meigs County for the 2021 November General Election and the last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4 by 9 p.m.

Early voting at the board of elections office will be Oct. 5-8; Oct. 11-15; and Oct. 18-22 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In the final week, the board office will be open for early voting Monday-Monday, Oct. 25-Nov. 1. During the week days, voters can participate from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. On Saturday, the office will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 1-5 p.m. on Sunday; and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1

In-person voting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 will be at polling locations from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For mail-in absentee ballots, voters can print the application from the website, boe.ohio.gov/meigs, and mail to the board of elections office. Or voters can email a request for the application to meigs@OhioSoS.gov. Be sure to include your name, mailing address, contact information and number of applications needed.