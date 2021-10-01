South Gallia Rebels celebrate Homecoming

MERCERVILLE — Students at South Gallia High School and Middle School celebrated spirit week this week, culminating with a parade and homecoming royalty being recognized last night at the football game. A homecoming dance was planned for tonight for students.

Those up for the royal titles of Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, were Ellen Weaver, Cara Frazee, Izabellah Ashworth, Rylee Gaskin and Alex Oram, Blaik Saunders, Brayden Hammond, Kyeler Rossiter.

Due to press times, it was not yet known who won the royal titles for Homecoming.

Pictured in the back row are King Candidates, from left, Alex Oram, Blaik Saunders, Brayden Hammond; pictured front row, from left are Queen Candidates Ellen Weaver, Cara Frazee, and Izabellah Ashworth. Not pictured are candidates Rylee Gaskin and Kyeler Rossiter. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.2-SGHS-1.jpg Pictured in the back row are King Candidates, from left, Alex Oram, Blaik Saunders, Brayden Hammond; pictured front row, from left are Queen Candidates Ellen Weaver, Cara Frazee, and Izabellah Ashworth. Not pictured are candidates Rylee Gaskin and Kyeler Rossiter. South Gallia High School | Courtesy