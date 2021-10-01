Gallia Local Board of Ed approves agenda items

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education recently held a regular business meeting, approving personnel and other agenda items.

Board members present were Jeff Halley, Brent Schultz, President Brandon Twyman and Vice President Beth James. Board member Terry Halley was absent.

A detailed presentation on the district’s interim savings analysis from the energy conservation project was presented by Doug Cox, Vista Consulting. The board expressed concerns about the measured costs meeting the guarantees. At present the “energy savings are exceeding estimates, with the current year being approximately $239,000,” according to the released minutes.

Superintendent Phillip Kuhn discussed implementing OTES 2.o and thanked Ruth Warden for her assistance in completing.

Holzer Health System will be speaking to the staff regarding this years rotations during the South Gallia in-service.

Some maintenance issues involving leaks that appeared during that weekend were discussed by Kuhn and it was reported that Mr. Boothe has resolved the issues.

An update was given by Kuhn on the proposed additions to on of River Valley’s facilities to help relieve overcrowding issues at Vinton Elementary and Addaville Elementary Schools.

“It is out intention to work with OFCC [Ohio Facilities Construction Commission] in hopes of reducing local costs,” the minutes said.

The following were approved by all members: bills, payroll and financial statements; bus routes, pick-ups and drop-offs for the 2021-22 school year that were presented by the transportation coordinator; River Valley High School BETA Club members attending a BETA Club Leadership Summit in Sevierville, Tennessee on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. and a lease agreement with the University of Rio Grande for Allen Hall for the use of the SODA facilities for the 2021-2022 school year.

The following resignations were approved: Roberta Shriver, secretary at Southwestern Elementary due to retirement effective Aug. 9, 2021; Arthur Brown, bus driver; Traci Long, substitute aide; Darin Smith, junior high cross country coach; and the following substitute teachers Sheryl Fallon, Aaron Ferguson and Wendy Lehew.

A one year contract for the 2021-22 school year, pending certification and background checks were approved for Jacob Attar, transportation coordinator and Lora Delaney, assistant transportation coordinator.

Deyanira Miller was approved for a one year contract as a teacher with the superintendent’s recommendation and pending proper certification and background checks with salary benefits “in accordance with the Board/Gallia County Local Education Association contract agreement.

Kenzie Baker was approved as River Valley Middle School’s head cross country coach, pending proper certification and background checks.

It was motioned by James and seconded by J. Halley to approve Dama Schultz for the following positions, pending certification and background checks, volunteer girls basketball coach, BETA club advisor, National Honor Society and senior class advisor. J. Halley, James and Twyman voted yes. Schultz abstained from the vote.

The following River Valley High School academic supplemental positions for 2021-22 were approved pending receipt of proper certification and background checks: JP Davis, academic festival and science fair advisor; John Reed, academic quiz bowl advisor and band director; Amy Stanley, BETA club advisor; Stephanie Campbell, BETA club advisor and BLT co-chair; BLT co-chairs Brea McClung, Hannah Hysell and Tom Coldwell; Chloe Haney, Community Service Club; Jeremy Peck and Darian Sizemore as freshman class advisors; Jermey Peck, HS tech coordinator/student council and dev assets/prevention, Stephanie Campbell, junior class advisor/mock trial; Andie Petrie, junior class and art show advisor; Chloe Haney, mock trial; Brent Smith, national history day/student council and dev assets/prevention; Melody Walker, vocal music director/show choir and Michelle Alderman, yearbook advisor.

The following substitutes were approved pending background checks and proper certification for the 2021-22 school year: Robin Baird, Mackenzie Halley, Teresa Layton, and Toni Wright as teachers; Millicent Gibson, Amanda Shamblin and Kayla Skidmore as aides; Linda Hunt as aide/cook; Courtney Rodgers, teacher/aide and Crystal Summers, aide/cook/custodian.

The following athletic supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year, pending certification and background checks, were approved: Valerie Tabor, head varsity volleyball coach/freshman volleyball coach; Erin Brown, freshman volleyball coach; Madison Tabor, volunteer volleyball coach; Brett Bostic, head varsity boys basketball coach; Lynn Sheets, assistant varsity boys basketball coach; Derrick Layton, head junior varsity boys basketball coach; Mike Stowers, freshman boys basketball coach; JP Davis, volunteer boys basketball coach; Stephen Brown, head varsity girls basketball coach; Aaron Mulholland, assistant varsity girls basketball coach; Patrick Brown, head junior varsity girls basketball coach; Matthew Huck, head varsity wrestling coach; Mark Allen, Jr., assistant wrestling coach; Robyn Schlater, head swim coach and Regina Rhodes, assistant swim coach.

This story based upon minutes for the regular business meeting of Aug. 23