Scenes from the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta


The moon above the Ohio River and a sternwheeler.

Gary Coleman | Courtesy

Stillness along the Ohio River during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.


Gary Coleman | Courtesy

A view of Pomeroy and its Sternwheel Regatta from Mason, W.Va.


Gary Coleman | Courtesy

The Faris Wheel sternwheeler docks in Pomeroy.


Gary Coleman | Courtesy

Fog begins to lift along the Ohio River for Pomeroy’s Sternwheel Regatta.


Gary Coleman | Courtesy

Gathering for music along the levee.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

King Kong arrives for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Boats fill the Pomeroy levee along the Ohio River.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Neighbors visit along the Ohio River at Pomeroy’s Sternwheel Regatta.


Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Visitors to the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta were treated to a fireworks finale over the Ohio River.


Gary Coleman | Courtesy

