Homecoming tonight

GALLIPOLIS — Students at Gallia Academy have been celebrating homecoming all week with festivities continuing tonight at Memorial Field with the crowning of the Homecoming Queen set for halftime during the football game between the Blue Devils and Coal Grove.

Homecoming Queen candidates are MaKenna Caldwell, Alivia Lear, Grace Nourse and Linae Scott.

Biographical information about each candidate was provided by Gallia Academy High School as follows:

Caldwell is the daughter of Pam and Davie Caldwell, and sister to Ryleigh and Jaryn. She is a six-year member of the Gallipolis FFA and currently serves as the chapter president.

MaKenna is a member of the student leadership team, National Honor Society, vision academy, student faith organization, yearbook, Gallia County Youth board, Triangle 4-H club, and Vice President of her graduating class. MaKenna is an employee of the Root sports and fitness, where she also coaches youth volleyball, and is a certified official. In her spare time she enjoys— beekeeping, hiking, travelling, farming, and all things adventure. MaKenna wants to leave you with a reminder to pursue a life honoring a Matthew 5:13-16 mindset— to be the salt and light of the Earth.

MaKenna is being escorted by her father Davie.

Lear is the daughter of Scott and Marie Lear and the granddaughter of Bill and Marilyn Kuhn, and Rick and Shirley Lear. Alivia is a member of the Gallipolis FFA, Country to the Core 4-H Club, River City Fellowship, Gallia Academy Madrigals and Yearbook, along with Girls Varsity Soccer, Golf, and Track. After high school, Alivia plans to study special education and speech pathology.

Alivia is being escorted by her father Scott.

Nourse is the daughter of Chris and Kerry Nourse and granddaughter of Don and Gerri Nourse and Tom and Debbie Tolley. Grace is a GAHS Varsity Cheerleader, a member of the Gallia Academy Madrigals, National Honors Society, Vision Academy, Student Leadership, praise band at Fellowship Of Faith, a three-year member of the Gallipolis FFA, two-year member of GAHS Track and Field, and has participated in the musical “Sister Act.” After High School, Grace plans to go to college to pursue a career as a physicians assistant.

Grace is being escorted by her father Chris.

Scott is the daughter of Christian and Stephanie Scott. Her siblings are Jarrell and Kierra Scott. Her senior year marks the 5th year as a Gallia Academy Madrigal and 4th year as a GAHS Varsity cheerleader. Linae participates in the College Credit Plus Program, various musical productions, and is also a member of the symphonic choir, Academy a cappella, and vision academy. Linae is an active member of Paint Creek Baptist Church where she volunteers with the food pantry. After high-school she plans to major in event planning or music therapy.

Linae is being escorted by her father Christian.

The 2020 Homecoming Queen, Erin Pope, who is a freshman at The Ohio State University studying Agriculture, will return to crown the new queen at halftime.

In addition to Homecoming, tonight is Senior Night and it’s also a “Pink Out” to raise Breast Cancer Awareness with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Blue Devils return to Memorial Field tonight for Homecoming festivities, as well as Senior Night. The 2021 Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime.

Gallia Academy returns to Memorial Field