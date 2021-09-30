Grant opportunities in Gallia Co.

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Community Foundation (GCF), in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), invites nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving Gallia County to apply for a grant, according to a news release sent on behalf of the organizations.

GCF and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award up to $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefiting residents of Gallia County.

“Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or implement a solution to a need in Gallia County,” stated the news release.

In 2021, GCF and FAO partnered to provide three grants totalling $10,000, including a grnat to God’s Hands at Work, a nonprofit in Vinton, Ohio to reach more residents with the creation of a food pantry. GCF and FAO are offering this funding opportunity to Gallia County again, the release stated.

The grant applications for Gallia County are due Oct. 12.

“The Gallia Community Foundation is here to lift up our community,” said Jodie McCalla Penrod on behalf of the GCF. “We hope organizations with programs that improve the quality of life for Gallia County will apply for a grant. We look forward to investing in your great ideas.”

The news release continued: “Together, the GCF and I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund are working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Gallia County’s people and communities. The Funds work across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change, known as the Pillars of Prosperity: Arts & Culture, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Health & Human Services.”

The Gallia Community Foundation is a community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Gallia Community Foundation, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/GCF or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org.

Information provided by Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.