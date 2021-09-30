1 COVID-19 death, 105 new cases, reported

OHIO VALLEY — An additional death in Mason County, as well as 105 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.
In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 45 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional 30 new COVID-19, also on Thursday.
In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a COVID-19 associated death of an individual in the 71+ age range. DHHR also reported an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:
Gallia County
According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,698 total cases (45 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 217 hospitalizations (1 new) and 58 deaths. Of the 3,698 cases, 3,083 (23 new) are presumed recovered.
Case data is as follows:
0-19 — 678 cases (16 new), 6 hospitalizations
20-29 —595 cases (5 new), 9 hospitalizations
30-39 — 507 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations
40-49 — 558 cases (9 new), 22 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths
50-59 — 498 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths
60-69 — 407 cases (4 new), 35 hospitalizations, 10 deaths
70-79 — 273 cases (4 new), 56 hospitalizations, 14 deaths
80-plus — 178 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:
Vaccines started: 12,153 (40.65 percent of the population);
Vaccines completed: 11,104 (37.14 percent of the population).
Meigs County
According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 2,321 total cases (30 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 hospitalizations and 43 deaths. Of the 2,321 cases, 1,841 (33 new) are presumed recovered.
Case data is as follows:
0-19 — 419 cases (3 new), 3 hospitalization
20-29 — 338 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalizations
30-39 — 303 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations
40-49 — 320 cases (5 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death
50-59 — 321 cases (7 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death
60-69 — 290 cases (4 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
70-79 — 207 cases (6 new), 25 hospitalizations, 13 deaths
80-plus — 123 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:
Vaccines started: 9,179 (40.07 percent of the population);
Vaccines completed: 8,198 (35.79 percent of the population).
On Thursday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):
Meigs Local: 14 active cases;
Eastern Local: 40 active cases; 40 recovered cases;
Southern Local: 7 active cases; 33 recovered cases.
Mason County
According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 3,271 cases (30 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,055 confirmed cases, 216 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 48 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 181 active cases in Mason County.
Case data is as follows:
0-4 — 53 confirmed cases, 2 probable case
5-11 — 124 confirmed cases (4 new), 15 probable cases (3 new)
12-15 — 186 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 14 probable cases (1 new)
16-20 — 235 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases
21-25 — 234 confirmed cases (2 new), 18 probable cases (4 new)
26-30 — 273 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases
31-40 — 472 confirmed cases (7 new), 34 probable cases (1 new)
41-50 — 453 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 27 probable cases, 1 death
51-60 — 425 confirmed cases (2 fewer), 34 probable cases (4 new), 3 deaths
61-70 — 317 confirmed cases (3 new), 21 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths
71+ — 284 confirmed cases (2 new), 22 probable cases (1 new), 34 deaths (1 new)
A total of 10,484 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,675 doses administered in Mason County.
Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.
Ohio
According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 6,530 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,535), 300 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 257), 38 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 44) with 21,945 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)
Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:
Vaccines started: 6,308,295 (53.97 percent of the population);
Vaccines completed: 5,856,237 (50.10 percent of the population).
West Virginia
According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 240,459 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,961 reported since Wednesday. DHHR reports 12,082 “breakthrough” cases. There have been a total of 3,670 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 28 since Wednesday. There are 13,736 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.83 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.89 percent.
Statewide, 1,005,805 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56.1 percent of the population). A total of 49.2 percent of the population, 880,884 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
