Chronic Pain Self-Management Telephone Class begins Oct. 19

OHIO VALLEY — Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are currently available through a telephone conference call.

Beginning Oct. 19 through Nov. 23, the AAA7 will be offering a Chronic Pain Self-Management Program over the telephone. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while they learn valuable tools to deal with chronic pain. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Chronic pain is any pain that lasts for more than three months. Chronic pain can have a profound negative effect on a person’s well-being and quality of life leading to depression, exhaustion and isolation. More than 100 million people suffer with chronic pain in the United States.

The class is not a substitute for medical treatment, but can give you tools and ideas to improve or complement treatments and other efforts to manage your pain. Participants will learn about treatment options and be better able to make informed decisions about the treatments that are right for them.

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Pain Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for the class, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Carla at extension 284, or e-mail info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is October 5th.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and learn proven strategies to manage chronic pain and feel better.

