Posted on by

River Valley Homecoming

,

Queen to be crowned Friday

Staff Report

Pictured are RVHS Homecoming Queen Candidates, from left, Lauren Twyman, Leah Roberts, Kate Nutter, Makensey Lemley, Zoe Taylor. The queen will be crowned during the pre-game homecoming festivities this Friday.

RVHS | Courtesy

BIDWELL — Homecoming week is sweeping across Gallia County, including at River Valley High School which will crown its 2021 Homecoming Queen this Friday during the pre-game homecoming festivities.

Homecoming Queen Candidates are Lauren Twyman, Leah Roberts, Kate Nutter, Makensey Lemley and Zoe Taylor.

The RVHS Homecoming Parade is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29. Participants are asked not to throw out items/candy this year. The parade route is as follows: Line up in bus parking lot; go in front of the building; continue between the high school and football stadium; turn right on Heatley Road; right on State Route 850; right on State Route 554; right on Arnold Drive; back to high school. This year’s float theme is “Sock the Spartans” due to Friday’s football game being against the Alexander Spartans. Note: The Powder Puff flag football game has been postponed and will not occur after the parade.

Students have been/will be celebrating all week with the following activities:

Monday — Pajama Day;

Tuesday — Dress Like Your Favorite Character Day (bonus in English if dressed as a literary character);

Wednesday — Cowboy/Cowgirl Day;

Thursday — Decade Day;

Friday — Raider Day (Blackout Day).

Also on Friday, the Powder Buff volleyball game will take place in the afternoon during the pep rally.

Friday’s football game begins at 7 p.m. and it’s anticipated the crowning of the 2021 Homecoming Queen will take place around 6:45pm.

A 1970’s “Dance Fever” Homecoming Dance will be Saturday, from 8-11 p.m.

