River Valley Homecoming

BIDWELL — Homecoming week is sweeping across Gallia County, including at River Valley High School which will crown its 2021 Homecoming Queen this Friday during the pre-game homecoming festivities.

Homecoming Queen Candidates are Lauren Twyman, Leah Roberts, Kate Nutter, Makensey Lemley and Zoe Taylor.

The RVHS Homecoming Parade is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29. Participants are asked not to throw out items/candy this year. The parade route is as follows: Line up in bus parking lot; go in front of the building; continue between the high school and football stadium; turn right on Heatley Road; right on State Route 850; right on State Route 554; right on Arnold Drive; back to high school. This year’s float theme is “Sock the Spartans” due to Friday’s football game being against the Alexander Spartans. Note: The Powder Puff flag football game has been postponed and will not occur after the parade.

Students have been/will be celebrating all week with the following activities:

Monday — Pajama Day;

Tuesday — Dress Like Your Favorite Character Day (bonus in English if dressed as a literary character);

Wednesday — Cowboy/Cowgirl Day;

Thursday — Decade Day;

Friday — Raider Day (Blackout Day).

Also on Friday, the Powder Buff volleyball game will take place in the afternoon during the pep rally.

Friday’s football game begins at 7 p.m. and it’s anticipated the crowning of the 2021 Homecoming Queen will take place around 6:45pm.

A 1970’s “Dance Fever” Homecoming Dance will be Saturday, from 8-11 p.m.

