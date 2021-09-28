The Ohio Department of Development and the Ohio Valley RSVP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

According to a news release from COAD, applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

Most recent utility bills;

A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers);

Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types);

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

Proof of disability (if applicable).

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

For more information about HEAP, contact Ohio Valley RSVP, Diane Downard at 740-245-7522. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Submitted by COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley, serving Gallia and Meigs counties.