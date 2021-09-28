‘Veterans Hill’ event set for this weekend

GALLIPOLIS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Gallipolis, in conjunction with the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard, are presenting its inaugural Veterans Hill fundraiser and recruitment drive this weekend.

This event will be held just off Ohio 775, before O.O. McIntyre Park. Follow the signs to the event which is hosted at the VFW Farm. The event is open to all former and current members of the military and the community.

According to a news release about the event, the members of the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard are getting older, replacement members are needed to fill in the gaps and keep this Honor Guard going in order to pay respects to deceased veterans and their families, or to do a flag raising, or to just be a military presence. This event is meant to assist in bringing in new members.

“We are also trying to help the handicapped members in our community both military and civilian, to have a place they can go to fish and hunt,” stated the news release. “This all takes financial support.”

The fundraiser will kick off at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, then, at 6 p.m., there will be a flag raising ceremony followed by a chicken dinner for $8 per person. Community dignitaries are urged to attend.

Saturday, Oct. 2 is “Family Day” and at 10 a.m., there will be a fishing contest which will end at noon with prizes being awarded. Beginning at noon there will also be a lunch available. A hog roast will be offered, along with cash bar, gaming and camping later in the day.

Games and fishing will be available for the children as well. Donations will be taken up on Saturday. Live entertainment will feature bands on both days.

An itinerary for this weekend is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 1

3 p.m., gates open and DJ provides music;

6 p.m., Memorial Service with chicken dinner to immediately follow (smoked chicken, baked beans, potato/macaroni salad);

7 p.m., Pup Harrison performs.

Saturday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., breakfast with donations going to Post 4464 Auxiliary (serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs);

Noon – 1 p.m., lunch with donations going to Post 4464 (serving hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips), youth games offered (face painting, bobbing for apples, corn hole, hula hoop, three-legged race);

3 p.m., DJ provides music;

6 p.m. Hog Roast with donations going to Post 4464 (includes pork, french fries, cole slaw);

7 p.m., Pup Harrison performs.

According to the event’s Facebook page, also listed as musical entertainment are Wade Jarrell and Nick Clagg. Find VFW Post #4464 on Facebook for any updates or questions.

The VFW 4464 Honor Guard offers a gun salute for the fallen at this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Gallipolis City Park. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Gallipolis, in conjunction with the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard, are presenting its inaugural Veterans Hill fundraiser and recruitment drive this weekend. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_6.2-Gun-Salte.jpg The VFW 4464 Honor Guard offers a gun salute for the fallen at this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Gallipolis City Park. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Gallipolis, in conjunction with the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard, are presenting its inaugural Veterans Hill fundraiser and recruitment drive this weekend. OVP File Photo

Food, music, games planned