138 new COVID-19 cases reported… Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — An additional 138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from over the weekend in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 50 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, also on Monday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 35 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,578 total cases (50 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 216 hospitalizations and 58 deaths. Of the 3,578 cases, 3,010 (46 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 652 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 —585 cases (12 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 487 cases (7 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 533 cases (8 new), 21 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 485 cases (6 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 397 cases (4 new), 35 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 262 cases (2 new), 56 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

80-plus — 177 cases (3 new), 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,098 (40.46 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,062 (37.00 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported the following additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday night and Monday: Three at Gallia Academy High School; Three at Gallia Academy Middle School; and Four at Washington Elementary.

Gallia County Local Schools reported the following active cases and quarantines (totals include staff and student cases):

SODA: 5 case; 34 quarantines;

Southwestern: 1 case; 6 quarantines;

Hannan Trace: 3 cases; 31 quarantines;

Addaville: 1 case; 14 quarantines;

Vinton: 5 cases; 26 quarantines;

RVMS: 11 cases; 23 quarantines;

RVHS: 12 cases; 22 quarantines

SGM/HS: 8 cases; 89 quarantines.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 2,255 total cases (53 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 hospitalizations (2 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 2,255 cases, 1,724 (44 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 406 cases (15 new), 3 hospitalization

20-29 — 330 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 297 cases (5 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 310 cases (7 new), 10 hospitalizations

50-59 — 308 cases (11 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 285 cases (9 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 197 cases (2 new), 25 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 122 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,122 (39.82 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,140 (35.53 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,183 48 cases (35 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,987 confirmed cases, 196 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 47 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 173 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 115 confirmed cases, 11 probable cases

12-15 — 176 confirmed cases (5 new), 15 probable cases (3 fewer)

16-20 — 234 confirmed cases (4 new), 12 probable cases (2 fewer)

21-25 — 229 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases (3 new)

26-30 — 271 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases (1 fewer)

31-40 — 465 confirmed cases (6 new), 30 probable cases

41-50 — 437 confirmed cases (7 new), 27 probable cases (3 fewer), 1 death

51-60 — 420 confirmed cases (9 new), 30 probable cases (2 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 312 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 275 confirmed cases (2 new), 20 probable cases (1 fewer), 33 deaths

A total of 10,400 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,538 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Monday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 4 active cases, 1 quarantine;

Beale — 3 active cases, 2 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 5 active cases, 14 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 4 quarantines;

New Haven — 1 active cases; 15 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 8 active cases; 7 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 20 active cases, 16 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 2 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 1 active case, 4 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 1 active case; 5 quarantines;

Transportation — 1 active case;

Total — 44 active cases, 71 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 3,681 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,503), 205 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 253), 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 42) with 21,820 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,287,683 (53.79 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,837,603 (49.94 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 251,965 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,168 reported since Sunday. There have been a total of 3,568 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 45 since Sunday. There are 14,534 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.42 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.83 percent.

Statewide, 1,001,222 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (55.9 percent of the population). A total of 49 percent of the population, 878,115 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_covid-20.jpg Pictured is a file photo of a previous testing site in Mason County, from November 2020. 10 months later, a total of 138 cases were added over the weekend between Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties, down from last Monday’s 166 total new cases. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_11.18-COVIDTest.jpg Pictured is a file photo of a previous testing site in Mason County, from November 2020. 10 months later, a total of 138 cases were added over the weekend between Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties, down from last Monday’s 166 total new cases. OVP File Photo

Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.