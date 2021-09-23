The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta was underway Thursday with events and activities continuing now through Saturday night, when a fireworks finale will wrap up this year’s festival. Pictured are the familiar sites of sternwheelers docked at the Pomeroy riverfront along the Ohio River, with East and West Main Streets, as well as the Meigs County hillside, in the background. More on Thursday’s opening night in Saturday’s edition.

Mindy Kearns | Courtesy