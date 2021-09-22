96 new COVID-19 cases reported… Latest updates from area schools

OHIO VALLEY — An additional 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 26 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, also on Wednesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 33 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,473 total cases (26 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 212 hospitalizations (2 new) and 56 deaths. Of the 3,473 cases, 2,916 (17 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 629 cases (10 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —565 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 472 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 512 cases (6 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 476 cases (1 new), 32 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 388 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

70-79 — 257 cases (1 new), 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

80-plus — 174 cases (2 new), 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,982 (40.08 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,919 (36.52 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported the one additional cases of COVID-19 at Washington Elementary on Wednesday.

Gallia County Local Schools reported the following active cases and quarantines (totals include staff and student cases):

SODA: 1 case; 15 quarantines;

Southwestern: 1 case; 6 quarantines;

Hannan Trace: 2 cases; 11 quarantines;

Addaville: 2 cases; 22 quarantines;

Vinton: 8 cases; 68 quarantines;

RVMS: 18 cases; 37 quarantines;

RVHS: 6 cases; 27 quarantines

SGM/HS: 5 cases; 61 quarantines.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 2,139 total cases (37 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 102 hospitalizations (2 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 2,139 cases, 1,683 (18 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 363 cases (13 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 316 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 285 cases (9 new), 7 hospitalizations

40-49 — 300 cases (3 new), 10 hospitalizations (1 new)

50-59 — 293 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

60-69 — 270 cases (4 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 194 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 118 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,989 (39.24 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,025 (35.03 percent of the population).

On Wednesday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 17 active cases;

Eastern Local: 24 active cases; 20 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 9 active cases; 24 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 3,066 cases (33 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,857 confirmed cases, 209 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 45 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 189 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 48 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 105 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 162 confirmed cases (6 new), 16 probable cases

16-20 — 218 confirmed cases (4 new), 13 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 221 confirmed cases (2 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 264 confirmed cases (2 new), 18 probable cases

31-40 — 450 confirmed cases (3 new), 33 probable cases (2 new)

41-50 — 411 confirmed cases (2 new), 29 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 401 confirmed cases (8 new), 35 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 308 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases (1 new), 9 deaths

71+ — 269 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases (1 new), 32 deaths

A total of 10,285 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,317 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Wednesday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 5 active cases;

Beale — 2 active cases, 5 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 4 active cases, 14 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 4 quarantines;

New Haven — 1 active cases; 20 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 9 active cases; 17 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 20 active cases, 19 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 5 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 3 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 4 active cases; 14 quarantines;

Total — 45 active cases, 102 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 6,882 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,562), 346 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 238), 31 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 35) with 21,596 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,254,196 (53.50 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,795,717 (49.58 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 227,506 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,734 reported since Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,467 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 26 since Tuesday. There are 15,280 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.45 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.73 percent.

Statewide, 991,761 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (55.3 percent of the population). A total of 52.2 percent of the population, 935,803 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest updates from area schools

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

