Two COVID-19 deaths reported… 82 additional new cases

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Mason County, as well as an additional 82 new cases in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday. DHHR also reported an additional 31 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, also on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,360 total cases (25 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 199 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. Of the 3,360 cases, 2,812 (19 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 598 cases (5 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —548 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 456 cases (8 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 492 cases (4 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 460 cases (2 new), 27 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 380 cases (2 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 254 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 172 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,920 (39.87 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,852 (36.30 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 2,020 total cases (26 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 99 hospitalizations (1 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 2,020 cases, 1,623 (4 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 323 cases (7 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 296 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 257 cases (4 new), 7 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 291 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 285 cases (3 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 259 cases (2 new), 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 192 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 117 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,853 (38.65 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,936 (34.64 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 2,961 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,742 confirmed cases, 219 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 45 deaths (2 new). Of those, 31 cases (29 confirmed and 2 probable) were newly reported on Friday.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday. One individual was a female in the 61-70 year age range and the other was a female in the 71+ age range.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 44 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 100 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 146 confirmed cases (4 new), 18 probable cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 207 confirmed cases (4 new), 16 probable cases (2 fewer)

21-25 — 211 confirmed cases (2 new), 13 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 254 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases

31-40 — 435 confirmed cases (2 new), 37 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 396 confirmed cases (4 new), 32 probable cases (2 new), 1 death

51-60 — 379 confirmed cases (9 new), 33 probable cases (1 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 307 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases (1 fewer), 8 deaths

71+ — 263 confirmed cases (2 new), 20 probable cases (2 new), 31 deaths

A total of 10,175 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,131 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 8,447 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,349), 307 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 216), 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20) and 206 new deaths (21-day average of 32) with 21,471 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,221,395 (53.22 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,755,992 (49.24 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 219,439 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,320 reported since Thursday. There have been a total of 3,370 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 57 since Thursday. There are 29,744 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.43 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.63 percent.

Statewide, 1,157,896 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (64.6 percent of the population). A total of 52.2 percent of the population, 935,803 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_covid-14.jpg

82 additional new cases

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.