Fatal crash reduction effort planned by law enforcement… Gallia and Meigs counties to see increased enforcement

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will be working together to reduce crashes and save lives in Meigs County and Gallia County, according to a joint news release from the agencies.

Troopers and deputies will be focusing on crash causing violations such as impaired driving, speed, and distracted driving to reduce fatal crashes in the two counties.

“Poor decisions behind the wheel can have lifelong consequences,” said Lieutenant Jason Roe, Gallipolis Post commander. “We will be impressing upon the motoring public that responsibility, awareness and wearing safety belts are essential to everyone getting to their destinations safely.”

According to the news release, in 2021, the top routes for fatal and injury crashes in the two county region were state Route 7 (46), state Route 160 (13) and state Route 124 (13). Fatal and injury crashes occurred most frequently between the hours of noon – 4:59 p.m., accounting for 40 percent of these crashes.

“The safety of our motoring public is a top priority for all of us. Unfortunately, with distracted driving and other accident causing violations on the rise, we continue to see an uptick in traffic crashes, many of which cause serious injury or even death,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. “We will continue to be vigilant in our enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of our citizens and we ask that when you’re on the roadway, you partner with us to employ safe driving behaviors in an effort to reduce the amount of accidents and injuries which we are experiencing.”

The news release further stated:

Awareness and education to the motoring public about the dangers of these violations will be the main focus for the three agencies. Crash data and enforcement statistics show that a concerted effort is needed to address fatal and injury crashes in the two counties.

“The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the Patrol and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office to curb these deadly crashes in our area,” said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. “Deputies will work diligently with troopers to make Meigs County a safer place to live and travel.”

The news release added, “Roadway safety is a shared responsibility. All motorists can contribute to safer roads by always driving sober, strictly following speed limits and never driving distracted.

“The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. Additional crash information is available from the OSTATS dashboard at: https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/ostats.aspx#gsc.tab=0.”

Year-to-date crash information from Gallia and Meigs counties through Aug. 30. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.18-Crash-Data.jpg Year-to-date crash information from Gallia and Meigs counties through Aug. 30. OSHP, Sheriff’s Offices of Gallia and Meigs counties | Courtesy A year-to-date map of fatal and injury crashes in Gallia and Meigs counties through Aug. 30. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.18-Crash-map.jpg A year-to-date map of fatal and injury crashes in Gallia and Meigs counties through Aug. 30. OSHP, Sheriff’s Offices of Gallia and Meigs counties | Courtesy

Gallia, Meigs to see increased enforcement