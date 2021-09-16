Donation provides bikes to young readers

GALLIPOLIS — Thanks to the generous donation of one local family, new bicycles were given away to children, tweens, and teens who participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program at Bossard Memorial Library.

Brian and Chelle Modrzynski and their family recently donated 21 new bicycles of various sizes to the library. The Modrzynski’s two youngest children, Bryson and Addison, attended the library’s Summer Reading Program this year, and Chelle Modrzynski reported that her family wished to support the library and their community through this donation.

Library Director Debbie Saunders reported that the library had been considering purchasing bicycles as grand prizes for this year’s Summer Reading Program, and the Modrzynski family’s donation allowed the library to award bicycles to many more children and teens than what was originally anticipated.

“Through this generous donation, the library was able to present shiny, new bicycles to many eager readers in our community,” Saunders said.

During this year’s reading program, children, tweens, and teens were provided a ticket for each book that they had read over the summer. These tickets were then collected into three baskets based upon the participant’s age group. Bicycle winners were randomly drawn from among these tickets. The last day of the Summer Reading Program was Aug. 31 and the drawing for the new bicycles was held on Sept. 1.

Saunders noted that the donation of the new bicycles was not only enjoyable for the children and teens who were awarded these grand prizes, but also staff who were able to present the bikes.

“To see the joy and excitement on these children’s faces was very rewarding for the library staff,” Saunders said. “One bicycle recipient even exclaimed, ‘this is a dream come true!’”

While the summer reading program has concluded, the library continues to host various programs for children of all ages, including weekly story time and lapsit programs, as well as a tween book club for children who are age 8-12, and a teen book club for ages 13-18. Additionally, the first meeting of the library’s new “In-B-Tween Club” for children ages 7-9 will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the library.

More information on these and other events at Bossard Library can be found at bossardlibrary.org or by following the library’s Facebook page.

Bossard Library Youth Services Coordinator Rachael Barker, left, stands with Brian and Chelle Modrzynski, right, along with their two youngest children, Bryson and Addison, as they drop off over 20 new bicycles at Bossard Library. These donated bicycles were awarded through prize drawings among children who had participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.17-bIkes1.jpg Bossard Library Youth Services Coordinator Rachael Barker, left, stands with Brian and Chelle Modrzynski, right, along with their two youngest children, Bryson and Addison, as they drop off over 20 new bicycles at Bossard Library. These donated bicycles were awarded through prize drawings among children who had participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program. Bossard Library | Courtesy Stevie McDaniel, age 3, was the first to pick up her new bicycle at the library. Stevie, along with over 600 other children and teens, participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program at Bossard Library. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.17-Bike-2.jpg Stevie McDaniel, age 3, was the first to pick up her new bicycle at the library. Stevie, along with over 600 other children and teens, participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program at Bossard Library. Bossard Library | Courtesy Marli Goff, age 6, picked up her new bicycle after being randomly selected for a grand prize from among participants in the Summer Reading Program. Bicycles of various sizes for teens, tweens, and children were donated to the library. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.17-Bike-3.jpg Marli Goff, age 6, picked up her new bicycle after being randomly selected for a grand prize from among participants in the Summer Reading Program. Bicycles of various sizes for teens, tweens, and children were donated to the library. Bossard Library | Courtesy