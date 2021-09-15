County discusses health insurance costs

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently met to discuss health insurance costs and other agenda items.

Commissioners at the meeting were Harold Montgomery, Q. Jay Stapleton and M. Eugene Greene.

The County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) insurance representatives and representatives from Saunders Insurance met with commissioners to discuss the health insurance costs for the new year.

The 2022 renewal summary will have a zero percent increase according to Scott Saunders, Saunders Insurance.

CEBCO has added a new employee assistance program, a new and improved app, a wellness program and more.

Saunders addressed many of the changes while Justin Grant, CEBCO, explained if further detail was needed.

Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton said he did some research and wants to ensure Gallia County and the citizens are getting the best deal.

Commissioner Harold Montgomery said this is the best price the county has found in years.

Both Scott and John Saunders and Grant said they would run numbers for the tiered options, compare the difference factors that alter pricing and have another in-person meeting to discuss and ensure the plan is the best for the county.

Gallia County is in a three-year contract with CEBCO, entering their second year. If decided to leave early, fees and penalties would be charged.

Commissioners also discussed their satisfaction on the job of Lane’s Record Storage. The company has been hired to do a storage and shredding for Gallia County with cost being divided by departments in use. Montgomery said the company has already done more than expected at 6,630 pounds shredded.

During the animal shelter report, it was stated there are currently 17 dogs remaining in the shelter.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753-2.jpg

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 443-4303 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 443-4303 ext 2555.