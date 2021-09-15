Akin joins PVH team

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Regional Health Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital recently welcomed Jay Akin, M.D., to its medical staff as a family medicine and pediatric physician.

“My wife and I believe that family is the most important thing in the world and providing healthcare to help keep families healthy is what I enjoy. I love getting to know patients and work with them to improve their health and the health of their entire family. We’ve been wanting to get back to a smaller town and Point Pleasant is the right fit for us. I look forward to developing long-term healthcare relationships with families in Mason, Meigs, Gallia, and Jackson (WV) counties,” Dr. Akin said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jay Akin to Mason County,” Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital, said. “Dr. Akin and his family have bought a home here in Point Pleasant and their youngest son will be attending Marshall University this fall. Dr. Akin is very experienced and prior to moving to Point Pleasant, he had built a thriving practice in Boerne, Texas. We continue to focus on recruiting quality physicians, like Dr. Akin, who will be a key member of our primary care physician team as we expand our primary care services in West Virginia and Ohio.”

According to a news release from PVH, “Dr. Akin is a highly trained, board-certified family medicine physician who has managed all aspects of family medicine and pediatrics including minor illness to chronic medical conditions for more than 12 years. He is board-certified by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons.

“He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. He completed a residency in family medicine at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Jackson, Tenn. Dr. Akin provides women’s health services and manages a variety of medical cases and complexities for both male and female patients. He provides medical care for patients who are newborn and older.”

“Hoping to share in his patients’ joys and be there to help them in their time of sorrow, Dr. Akin brings compassion, understanding, advanced training, and experience to the Regional Health Center at PVH,” stated a news release from PVH.

For more information or to establish care with Dr. Akin, please call 304-675-4500.

Information submitted by PVH.

Akin https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.16-Atkins.jpg Akin