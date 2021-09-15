98 new cases reported… Stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — An additional 98 new cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 29 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, also on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,292 total cases (38 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 199 hospitalizations (1 new) and 54 deaths. Of the 3,292 cases, 2,776 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 577 cases (16 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —536 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 444 cases (3 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 486 cases (4 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 453 cases (3 new), 27 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 374 cases (3 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 252 cases (3 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 170 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,850 (39.63 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,764 (36 percent of the population).

Gallipolis City Schools reported the following additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (includes student and staff cases): one at Washington Elementary and two at Gallia Academy High School.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 1,978 total cases (31 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Of the 1,978 cases, 1,609 (9 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 310 cases (9 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 292 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 252 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 282 cases (2 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 280 cases (5 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 256 cases (4 new), 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 191 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 115 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,792 (38.38 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,894 (34.46 percent of the population).

On Wednesday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 26 active cases;

Eastern Local: 13 active cases; 10 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 9 active cases; 17 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 2,906 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,690 confirmed cases, 216 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 43 deaths (1 new). Of those, 29 cases (27 confirmed and 2 probable) were newly reported on Wednesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 44 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 98 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 140 confirmed cases (2 new), 19 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 200 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 207 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 252 confirmed cases (3 new), 17 probable cases

31-40 — 430 confirmed cases (10 new), 37 probable cases (3 fewer)

41-50 — 389 confirmed cases (4 new), 30 probable cases (1 newer), 1 death

51-60 — 368 confirmed cases (3 new), 35 probable cases (2 new), 3 deaths

61-70 — 304 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases (1 new), 8 deaths

71+ — 258 confirmed cases (2 new), 19 probable cases, 31 deaths

A total of 10,115 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,005 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 7,747 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,037), 292 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 201), 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 26) with 21,265 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,200,966 (53.05 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,734,631 (49.06 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 214,984 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,805 reported since Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,296 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 35 since Tuesday. There are 27,674 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.85 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.57 percent.

As of Monday, statewide, 1,153,368 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (64.4 percent of the population). A total of 52 percent of the population, 932,536 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Stats for Meigs, Mason, Gallia

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

