Supporting and ‘Falling for the Arts’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The French Art Colony (FAC) is hosting its annual fundraiser, “Falling for the Arts,” this Saturday with the event including dinner, musical entertainment and an opportunity to bid on items at auction.

“This is the big fundraiser of the year and it helps support all of the activities we do throughout the year,” said Joanna Crooks, executive director.

“The mission of the French Art Colony is to enhance the quality of life for everyone through the arts, advocating for and supporting education and economic development throughout our Tri-State communities and providing a welcome home, where the arts may flourish,” according to the FAC’s website.

The Stringbenders will be performing the evening’s music and Tuscany Italian Restaurant is catering the event.

There will be a live auction, as well as a silent auction with donated items from local businesses, organizations and community members.

Crooks said the auction items offer something for everyone, including a stay at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

“There’s everything from charcuterie boards to wine baskets to handmade quilts; there’s a couple of vacation stays,” Crooks said. “It’s just a wide range.”

The FAC offers a various programs throughout the year including both adult and youth classes, theatre programs, exhibits and more.

“It’s a way for people to support the arts at the same time,” Crooks said. “Its a way to have a fun night out certainly, but also a way to support local artists and art.”

The night will also include door prizes and other activities, as well as a cash bar.

Tickets are $40 per person, which includes dinner and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased from the French Art Colony or at the door. Doors open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served around 6:30 p.m.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

