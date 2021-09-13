Board recognizes student, approves agenda items

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its regular meeting, honoring the achievement of a student and approving agenda items.

A resolution was passed commending Kayden Payne for placing eighth in the Business Professionals of America National Competition in Cybersecurity Digital Forensics.

Payne competed in the competition via Zoom in May. His presentation on common Bluetooth attacks and the mitigation of these attacks also placed in the top 10 in the state.

Lease of equipment with the Jackson County Lion’s Club for the 2021 Jackson County Apple Festival was approved.

A memorandum of understanding was approved to provide the service of Student Success Center for the 2021-2022 school year.

The membership purchase with the National Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), Ohio ACTE and the Ohio Association of Career-Technical Superintendents was approved.

Permission for childcare management clinical agreements with Gallipolis City Schools Preschool. Heart of the Valley Head Start and T.J. Daycare for the Childcare program were granted for the 2021-2022 school year.

An agreement with Direct Energy Business Marketing, LLC to deliver natural gas for the 2023-2025 school years was approved.

New textbooks were adopted during the meeting and advertising through WSAZ for the 2021-2022 school year was also approved.

Part-time, hourly contracts for the 2021-2022 school year were confirmed for Kevin Chapman and Angela McFadden.

Rebecca Polinsky was approved a change in classification.

Certified substitutes, James Crace and Craig Ellis and non-certified substitute personnel, Milton Martin were approved for employment.

Applied academic supplement contracts were given to Timothy Bartee, Brent Bethel, Carl Bing, Jennifer Bonzo, Mark Chaney, Matthew Crabtree, Morgan Daniels, Kimberly Dawkins, Kyle Deel, Katie Dimel, Pam Hager, Randy Hamilton, Tim Henderson, Tim Howard, Amanda Hughes, John Hughes and Kimberly Lewis for the 2021-2022 school year.

The revised position description for the accounting technician/specialist, the revision of the part-time, hourly and substitute salary for 2021-2022 school year and the temporary classification change for up to 12 weeks for Carla Swisher were all approved.

Clinical agreements with Southern Medical Center and Ayden Healthcare of Jackson were granted.

Part-time, hourly contracts for Kevin Chapman, Angelea McFadden and Taylor Ross were approved.

Granted permission to enter into a clinical agreement with Southern Ohio Medical Center and Ayden Healthcare of Jackson.

Information provided by Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District.

Pictured are Kaden Payne, at left, and Buckeye Hills Career Center (BHCC) Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.14-Payne.jpg Pictured are Kaden Payne, at left, and Buckeye Hills Career Center (BHCC) Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup. BHCC | Courtesy