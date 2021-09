The French Art Colony in Gallipolis is hosting its “Falling for the Arts” fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event will include live and silent auctions, door prizes, raffles, and more. Tickets are $40 and dinner from Tuscany Italian Restaurant is included. Doors and cash bar open at 5:30 p.m. Live auction begins at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 740-446-3834.