83 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 83 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, also on Thursday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 24 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,126 total cases (32 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. Of the 3,126 cases, 2,655 (25 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 504 cases (14 new), 4 hospitalizations

20-29 —516 cases (7 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 427 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 468 cases (5 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 438 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 365 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 241 cases (2 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 167 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,666 (39.02 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,586 (35.41 percent of the population).

On Wednesday evening, Gallipolis City School District (GCSD) reported one additional student or staff member at Gallia Academy High School and one additional student or staff member at Green Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19. Then, on Thursday, GCSD reported one staff or student at Washington Elementary and two staff or students at Gallia Academy Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gallia County Local Schools reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes staff and student cases):

SODA: 16 quarantines;

Southwestern: 1 case; 7 quarantines;

Hannan Trace: 1 case: 12 quarantines;

Addaville: 2 cases; 5 quarantines;

Vinton: 5 cases; 15 quarantines;

RVMS: 5 cases; 20 quarantines;

RVHS: 4 cases; 34 quarantines

SGM/HS: 1 case; 36 quarantines.

Also, on Wednesday, Superintendent of Gallia County Board of Development Disabilities Melinda Kingery announced, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, and “with the intent of preventing caess withing our building,” staff, students and visitors to Guiding Hand School would be required to wear masks beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The mask requirement is expected to continue for three weeks and then be reevaluated.

The requirement does not apply to students who, because of their disability, are not able to wear a mask.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 1,852 total cases (27 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 93 hospitalizations (2 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 1,852 cases, 1,564 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 272 cases (13 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 271 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 233 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations (2 new)

40-49 — 270 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 262 cases (2 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 246 cases (3 new), 24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 186 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 112 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,658 (37.80 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,785 (33.99 percent of the population).

Meigs County schools reported the following case counts on Thursday (includes both faculty/staff and student cases):

Meigs Local: 17 active cases;

Eastern Local: 12 active cases; 4 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 7 active cases; 13 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 2,715 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,542 confirmed cases, 173 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 41 deaths. Of those, 24 cases (12 confirmed and 12 probable) were newly reported on Wednesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 39 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 92 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases

12-15 — 120 confirmed cases (3 new), 12 probable cases (2 new)

16-20 — 185 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases (3 new)

21-25 — 194 confirmed cases, 12 probable cases (2 new)

26-30 — 240 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 402 confirmed cases (1 new), 34 probable cases (3 new)

41-50 — 372 confirmed cases (1 new), 26 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 352 confirmed cases, 24 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 293 confirmed cases (1 new), 9 probable cases, 8 deaths

71+ — 253 confirmed cases (4 new), 15 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,972 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 37.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,726 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Thursday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 14 active cases, 23 quarantines;

Beale — 2 active cases, 23 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 7 active cases, 18 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 4 quarantines;

New Haven — 6 active cases; 51 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 5 active cases; 35 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 36 active cases, 191 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 6 active cases; 18 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 2 active case; 28 quarantines;

Wahama — 13 active cases; 129 quarantines;

Transportation — 2 active cases;

Central Office/Itinerant — 1 quarantine;

Total — 93 active cases, 521 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 7,897 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,75,00997), 255 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 180), 24 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 18) with 21,020 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,148,395 (52.60 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,685,455 (48.64 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 203,404 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,744 reported since Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,189 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 20 since Wednesday. There are 22,972 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.70 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.40 percent.

As of Friday, statewide, 1,140,886 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.7 percent of the population). A total of 51.6 percent of the population, 924,108 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_covid-8.jpg

Stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.