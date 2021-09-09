Bossard remembers 9/11

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Bossard Memorial Library has setup a commemorative 9/11 display and is encouraging visitors to learn more about the historic day on its 20th anniversary.

Nine-eleven (9/11) is observed as Patriot Day, in remembrance of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, N.Y. and the Pentagon building in Arlington, Va. An attempt by terrorists to fly United Airlines Flight 93 into another U.S. target were ended by passengers and crew members who fought for control of the aircraft, with all aboard perishing near Shanksville, Pa.

The display has a remembrance flag, with several books about the day displayed. The library has also set out American flag lapel pins for guests to take and wear.

The library offers a wide selection of books and documentaries on DVD of the subject for patrons to browse and borrow, according to Debbie Saunders, library director.

The Bossard Memorial Library has setup a commemorative 9/11 display with a selection of books and is offering lapel pins to patrons. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2843-3.jpg The Bossard Memorial Library has setup a commemorative 9/11 display with a selection of books and is offering lapel pins to patrons. Brittany Hively | OVP The Bossard Memorial Library has several displays of books on the history of 9/11 for visitors to view and checkout. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2851-3.jpg The Bossard Memorial Library has several displays of books on the history of 9/11 for visitors to view and checkout. Brittany Hively | OVP

Commemorative lapel pin, resources

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 444-4303.

