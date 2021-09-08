OVB debuts ‘SNAP’ Community First Debit Card

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Bank recently added a new design to their Community First debit card program. The card, which features two furry friends, will benefit the Spay Neuter Assistance Program of Gallia County (SNAP).

According to a news release from OVB, SNAP works to help folks finance the cost of spaying and neutering their dogs and cats as an effort to reduce the population of stray animals who have no place to call home. Ohio Valley Bank checking account holders can choose to upgrade the look of their debit card to the SNAP card for $10, with $5 being donated back to the organization.

Chris Meyers Cozza, president and founder of SNAP Gallia County, described upgrading to the card as going a long way to help our area animals.

“Spaying or neutering your pet will improve its quality of life, medically and socially, and will decrease the number of unwanted dogs and cats. This is crucial for cats because they often end up homeless as there is no cat shelter in Gallia County,” Cozza said. “I established this program in September 2010 because there was no financial help available and since then 3,781 cats and 459 dogs have been spayed or neutered. That’s a lot of litter prevention. By upgrading to this OVB debit card you will help dogs and cats and ultimately improve our community. And who can resist this adorable cat and dog. So cute.”

Officials from local charities or schools wishing to participate in the Community First debit card program should email communityfirst@ovbc.com. For more information on the cards and to see the currently available designs, visit https://www.ovbc.com/personal/bank/debit-cards.

Information provided by OVB.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.9-SNAP.jpg