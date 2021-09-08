RCP presents ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

MIDDLEPORT — River City Players will be performing “Singin’ in the Rain” this weekend with two performances.

The first opportunity to watch the program will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Performers will return for the second show on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Both performances will be at Meigs Elementary School on State Route 124.

Tickets will be available at the door and cost $10 each, according to Janis Carnahan, president of the River City Players. Carnahan said tickets can also be purchased at The Fabric Shop or online at www.rivercityplayers.org.

Carnahan said in “Singin’ in the Rain,” cast members include individuals ages 14-85.

The performance lasts two and a half hours, including an intermission.

“The show has all the makings of a Tinsel Town tabloid headline – the starlet (Julie Howard), the leading man (Seth Argabright) and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers,” Carnahan said. Carnahan said the cast includes “newcomers and oldies but goodies.”

Carnahan said facial coverings are optional to attendees, but recommended.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.