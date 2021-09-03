OVB debuts gymnastics debit card

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank recently debuted the Southern Ohio Gymnastics Academy (SOGA) Boosters debit card as part of its Community First debit card program. This new card design is now available at all Ohio Valley Bank locations.

Ohio Valley Bank checking account holders can choose to upgrade the look of their debit card to the gymnastics card for $10, with $5 being donated back to the boosters of the academy.

SOGA representative Danielle Grant said she was appreciative of the opportunity provided by the card to support the boosters.

“The Southern Ohio Gymnastics Team is so grateful to be given the opportunity to have these proceeds help fund their gymnastics team expenses. These young ladies work hard to represent the local community, while building athleticism, work ethic and character,” Grant said.

According to a news release from OVB:

The card features a colorful silhouette of a young gymnast performing a switch leap. SOGA Boosters provides support for the academy’s youth gymnastics classes and competitive gymnastics teams.

If one’s passion lies with supporting local sports teams, the bank also recommends its eighteen local school designs. To see all currently available designs, visit www.ovbc.com/communitycards.

Officials from schools or local charities wishing to participate in the Community First debit card program should email communityfirst@ovbc.com.