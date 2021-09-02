51 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In Mason County, 14 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 2,982 total cases (21 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 179 hospitalizations and 53 deaths. Of the 2,982 cases, 2,553 (15 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 452 cases (6 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —493 cases (4 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 402 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 453 cases (3 new), 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 427 cases (3 new), 23 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 351 cases (1 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 238 cases (1 new), 49 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 166 cases (1 new), 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,530 (38.56 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,432 (34.89 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 1,722 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 90 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Of the 1,722 cases, 1,528 (2 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 233 cases (4 new), 2 hospitalization (1 new)

20-29 — 251 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 214 cases (4 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 256 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 247 cases (2 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 238 cases, 24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 174 cases (2 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 109 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,506 (37.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,688 (33.56 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 2,518 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,404 confirmed cases, 114 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 14 cases (11 confirmed and 3 probable) were newly reported on Thursday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 31 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 76 confirmed cases (2 new), 6 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 100 confirmed cases (6 new), 7 probable cases (2 fewer)

16-20 — 176 confirmed cases (3 new), 6 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 185 confirmed cases, 8 probable cases

26-30 — 225 confirmed cases, 14 probable case (1 new)

31-40 — 383 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 355 confirmed cases (2 new), 21 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 339 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 12 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 287 confirmed cases (1 new), 6 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 247 confirmed cases (2 fewer), 13 probable cases (1 new), 30 deaths

A total of 9,775 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,394 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Thursday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases and number of individuals quarantined (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 24 active cases, 90 quarantines;

Beale — 2 active cases, 13 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 8 active cases, 79 quarantines;

New Haven — 3 active cases; 12 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 3 active cases; 25 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 25 active cases, 135 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 4 active cases; 25 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 4 quarantines;

Wahama — 6 active cases; 71 quarantines;

Transportation — 2 quarantines;

Total — 75 active cases, 456 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 7,087 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,929), 240 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 154), 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 14) with 20,866 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,094,081 (52.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,631,329 (48.18 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 192,788 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,632 reported since Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,117 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 11 since Wednesday. There are 18,177 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.59 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.24 percent.

As of Thursday, statewide, 1,124,606 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.8 percent of the population). A total of 51.0 percent of the population, 914,136 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_covid-2.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.