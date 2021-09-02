‘Northbend Nights’ welcomes national speakers

MASON, W.Va. — Christian leaders from across the country will converge at Northbend Church in Mason for a three-night experience in September.

“Northbend Nights” will be held Sept. 10 through 12 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 500 Adamsville Road.

“These nights are designed to strengthen and encourage people in their faith,” said Jason Simpkins, pastor at Northbend. “We have speakers coming from across the country to share a reason for the hope that we have in Christ.”

Trevor Barton will be speaking on the Friday night. He is pastor of The Creek Church in London, Kentucky. Saturday night’s speaker will be Josh Bingle, who started and pastors Genesis Church in Spokane, Washington. Speaking both Sunday morning and evening will be Nathan Finochio of New York, founder and president of TheosU and TheosSeminary. He also teaches and is the author of “Hearing God.”

“In a world that is ever changing, there is still a message of hope that remains,” Pastor Simpkins said. “Now more than ever we need to have a reason for the hope that we believe in. As culture changes and challenges the core of who we are as Christ followers, it’s important to solidify in our hearts the life-giving message of Jesus.”

The pastor continued that the motivation behind “Northbend Nights” is not only to encourage but to equip The Church to give a reason for the hope that Christians have in Christ. He said his belief is the nights will strengthen faith and help Christians take the message to those around them.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

