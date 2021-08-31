Two additional COVID-related deaths… 40 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 and a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 70-79 year age range was reported on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). ODH also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In Mason County, 15 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, an additional death associated with COVID-19 was reported of an individual in the 60-69 year age range. ODH also reported six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,921 total cases (19 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations and 53 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,921 cases, 2,528 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 432 cases (4 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —482 cases (1 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 395 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 446 cases (4 new), 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 418 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 348 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 236 cases (1 new), 48 hospitalizations, 13 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 164 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,476 (38.38 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,390 (34.75 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,680 total cases (6 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations and 41 deaths (1 new). Of the 1,680 cases, 1,522 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 227 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 245 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 206 cases (2 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 248 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 239 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 236 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 7 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,433 (36.81 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,655 (33.42 percent of the population).

Meigs Local School District currently lists one active faculty/staff case of COVID-19 and one active student case.

Southern Local Schools announced last Thursday “either a Southern Local JR/SR High School staff member or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 2,478 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,369 confirmed cases, 109 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 15 cases (11 confirmed and 4 probable) were newly reported on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 71 confirmed cases (2 new), 5 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 91 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases (3 new)

16-20 — 172 confirmed cases (3 new), 7 probable cases

21-25 — 181 confirmed cases (1 new), 8 probable cases

26-30 — 225 confirmed cases, 13 probable case

31-40 — 380 confirmed cases, 18 probable cases (3 new)

41-50 — 351 confirmed cases (3 new), 20 probable cases (3 fewer), 1 death

51-60 — 338 confirmed cases (1 new), 11 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 283 confirmed cases, 5 probable cases (1 new), 7 deaths

71+ — 247 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases (1 new), 30 deaths

A total of 9,712 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,324 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Tuesday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 24;

Beale — 3;

New Haven — 1;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 3;

PPJ/SHS — 4;

Point Pleasant Primary — 1;

Wahama — 6;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 7;

Transportation — 2

Total — 51.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 5,914 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,570), 318 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 145), 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13) and 67 new deaths (21-day average of 14). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,071,385 (51.94 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,609,788 (47.99 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 189,690 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,030 reported since Monday. There have been a total of 3,084 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 10 since Monday. There are 16,743 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 13.28 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.20 percent.

As of Monday, statewide, 1,121,024 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.6 percent of the population). A total of 50.9 percent of the population, 912,048 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

40 new cases reported

