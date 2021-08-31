Weather cancels ‘Tribute’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The annual Tribute to the River event scheduled for Sept. 3-4 has been cancelled.

With the expected rainfall moving in from Hurricane Ida remnants, organizers have cancelled due to possible associated flooding. The event was schedule for Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant along the Ohio River.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a flash flood watch and hazardous weather outlook warning until Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. in the area, including Mason, Gallia and Meigs counties.

“The remnants of Ida will combine with a stalled cold front to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall through Wednesday afternoon,” the NWS website said. “From two to four inches of rain is expected for most areas, with a corridor of up to six inches possible along the Ohio River and across northern West Virginia. This will likely cause significant flash flooding and subsequent flooding of some main stem rivers.”

“We’re going to have to cancel due to the flooding that’s expected,” said Butch Leport, event director.

Leport said the tribute reading and lifetime achievement award will presented at a later date.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 446-4303.

