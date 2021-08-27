Warrant obtained in reported meth lab investigation

BIDWELL — An arrest warrant has been obtained in relation to an investigation into an alleged meth lab discovered on Monday in a home in Springfield Township, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Brian K. Patterson, 48, has been charged in Gallipolis Municipal Court with the illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs, according to a news release from the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office is also asking for the public’s help in locating Patterson.

Sheriff Champlin’s news release included a statement about “our public safety professionals” being “subjected to sweltering temperatures in hot and uncomfortable safety equipment to ensure the well-being of our citizens while we disassembled a ‘one pot’ methamphetamine lab and processed it…,” on Monday.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Patterson can contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or through its anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555.

“Mr. Patterson, when you see this, as I’m sure you will, it would be my advice that you come to us, as we are coming for you,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

Patterson