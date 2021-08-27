County Commissioners discuss infrastructure funding

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners were presented copies of grant applications and discussed options for wastewater treatment funding, according to the recently approved minutes of their Aug. 19 meeting.

Grants administrator, Karen Sprague, presented the commission with program applications copies of 3 HB 168 Water and Wastewater Grant that were submitted to the Gallia County Engineer’s Office on behalf of the Gallia County Commission.

Sprague submitted the Tara Estates Sewer Replacement Project that will serve 95 people residing in 50 households connected to the Tara Estates sewer collection system. The project will cost a total of $1.503,593.75. There is a House Bill (HB) 168 request of $1,373,593.75 with a PY 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CD to grant matching funds of $130,000.

Sprague submitted a Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities GALLCO and Hopewell Lease Property wastewater treatment plant improvements to serve 40 students through Hopewell programs and 350 clients through Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency (GMCAA) — GMCAA is leasing the old GALLCO building. Hopewell is leasing the old Guiding Hand School. The project will cost a total of $595,750 with a House Bill 168 request of full project cost.

DLZ, an architectural and engineering firm, submitted the Green Township Sanitary Sewer phase two.

Sprague submitted the Tara Estates Sewer Replacement Project to serve 920 people in the service area. The project will cost a total of $8,325,00. Cost coverage with a House Bill request of $1,000,000; an Ohio Water Development Authority loan matching $462,000; an Ohio Public Works (OPWC) loan matching $650,000 — reduced by HB 168 funding. A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan matching funds of $2,500,000; a USDA grant matching funds of $149,000; a CDBG Residential Public Infrastructure Program matching funds of $650,000 and a Appalachian Regional Commission grnat matching $250,000 in funds.

An update was given on Economic Development by Elisha Orsbon, director of Gallia County Economic and Community Development, with no action taken by the commission.

A discussion to reallocate budget funds to purchase ballot equipment was presented by Board of Elections Director, Chris Burnett and Deputy Director Eric Whitt. No action was taken by the commission.

The commission, County Administrator Melissa Clark, and Sprague joined a conference call with DLZ, Gary Silcott and Jack Knapp OEPA discussing wastewater treatment options. No action was taken by the board.

Clark presented Payment Resolution #4 for the Gallia County Jail Project to Granger Construction Company in the amount of $242, 758.77. David Evans, DLZ architect recommended approval of the invoice. Commissioner Eugene Greene made the motion and Commissioner President, Harold Montgomery, seconded the motion to approve the payment.

Montgomery and Greene were present for the meeting. Commissioner Jay Stapleton joined the earlier conference call.

