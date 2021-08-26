The Ohio River and river culture, unites Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties and the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center is a place to preserve that shared history. Construction on the new home of the museum along Main Street in Point Pleasant is moving towards the finish line, with the museum’s website announcing a possible completion date this fall. Fundraising is ongoing to help with the restoration following the fire that leveled its former location in July 2018. Pictured is the structure on Thursday, with painting preparation underway.

