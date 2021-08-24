Tribute to the River to return

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The annual Tribute to the River event is set to return the first weekend in September.

This year’s event is once again two days, Sept. 3-4, with something for the entire family at no cost.

“Friday is kind of just the day when folks will all show up there,” said Butch Leport, event director. “[We] really have no entertainment planned at this time.”

Leport said entertainment has been a challenge to find this year.

While sternwheelers and other boats will start to arrive Friday evening for onlookers to enjoy, the majority of events will be on Saturday evening.

“Saturday is the main event,” Leport said. “We will read the tribute and do the lifetime achievement award at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening.”

The tributes include a reading of the names of deceased river men and women.

Leport said there will be a few vendors setup for the event as well.

The popular local band, Next Level, will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the evening’s main and final entertainment on Sept. 4.

The event has previously finished with fireworks but Leport said the funding was unavailable with the uncertainty of events going on with the unpredictability of COVID.

Leport said he has kept in contact with the City of Point Pleasant on guidelines for the event and will continue to ensure a safe event.

“At this moment we still plan to go forward,” Leport said.

The annual Tribute to the River festival in Point Pleasant returns to celebrate life along the river, Sept. 3-4. Pictured is a festival scene in 2019 at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant with several sternwheelers and Gallia County in the background. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_IMG_1856.jpg The annual Tribute to the River festival in Point Pleasant returns to celebrate life along the river, Sept. 3-4. Pictured is a festival scene in 2019 at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant with several sternwheelers and Gallia County in the background. OVP File Photo

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff reporter with Ohio Valley Publishing.

