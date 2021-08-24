47 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In Mason County, eight additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,781 total cases (31 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 176 hospitalizations (6 new) and 51 deaths. Of the 2,781 cases, 2,481 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 396 cases (9 new), 3 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —464 cases (5 new), 7 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 374 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 424 cases (5 new), 16 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

50-59 — 403 cases (2 new), 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 4 deaths

60-69 — 334 cases (4 new), 32 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 225 cases (2 new), 48 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,239 (37.59 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,225 (34.20 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,634 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations (1 new) and 40 deaths. Of the 1,634 cases, 1,502 (3 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 214 cases (1 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 236 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 198 cases (2 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 242 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 235 cases, 10 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

60-69 — 230 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,260 (36.06 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,529 (32.87 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 2,343 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,254 confirmed cases, 89 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, eight cases (six confirmed and two probable) were newly reported on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 1 probable case

5-11 — 51 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases

12-15 — 83 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

16-20 — 156 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 176 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 222 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases

31-40 — 362 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 327 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 326 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 279 confirmed cases (1 new), 6 probable cases (1 new), 7 deaths

71+ — 242 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases (1 fewer), 30 deaths

A total of 9,577 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,082 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 4,117 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,623), 277 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 119), 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11) and 40 new deaths (21-day average of 9). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,002,058 (51.35 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,545,643 (47.44 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 180,804 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 785 reported since Monday. There have been a total of 3,017 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since Monday. There are 10,980 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.76 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.07 percent.

As of Tuesday, statewide, 1,103,689 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.6 percent of the population). A total of 50.3 percent of the population, 902,265 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

