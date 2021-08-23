County commissioners approve contracts

GALLIPOLIS – Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently approved minutes from the Aug. 12 meeting, which included final contract approvals.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Harold G. Montgomery, M. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton.

Grants administrator, Karen Sprague, requested the release of funds to replace the Gallia County Development Disabilities’ (GCDD) School roof. Jim Thomas, project architect, and Melinda Kingery, superintendent of GCDD board provided recommendations that Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of West Virginia be awarded the bid in the amount of $219,347. The company had the lowest and best bid. A motion was approved.

County Administrator Melissa Clark discussed the upgrade in software programming in the sewer department and presented the July 2021 Explosive Gas Monitoring report from the Ohio EPA. All inspection categories were in compliance at the Gallia County Landfill.

A sub-grant agreement between the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Gallia County Juvenile Court and the Gallia County Board of Commissioners was presented by Clerk, Anette Brown. A motion was approved.

Commissioners went into executive session to discuss a new public employee being hired. Stapleton moved and Greene seconded the motion. The board requested 911 Director Sherry Daines to join the session. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Executive Session was entered with Noreen Saunders, clerk of courts, to consider employment of a public employee. Stapleton moved and Greene seconded the motion. No action was taken upon turning to regular session.

Stapleton motioned and Greene seconded a motion to enter into executive session with Sewer Billing Director, Ms. Terri Walters to discuss confidential matters. No action was taken upon turning to regular session.

AT&T representatives Mike Medal, Tad Bagley and Michael Herrod met with the board to help grow the relationship between the two entities. During the meeting, there was discussion of new equipment conversion and signal boosting for Gallia County. No action was taken.

A motion was made by Montgomery to lower the flag to half-staff on Aug. 20 to honor Clyde Evans, at his passing. Greene moved and Stapleton seconded. Evans served as a member of the House of Representatives, District 87 between 2003 to 2011.

Sprague presented the contract for the GCDD school roof replacement project and Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of WV of Charleston, W.Va. Greene motioned and Stapleton seconded.

Clark presented an Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) construction loan agreement and term sheet in the amount of $463,617 as the final funding for the OWDA Green Sewer Phase Two loan. Stapleton moved and Greene seconded the motion.