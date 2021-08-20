13 sentencd in Gallia Common Pleas Court

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of 13 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremy A. Current, age 30, of Londonderry, Ohio, was convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Current was sentenced to prison for 47 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Current was on probation in Ross County, Ohio, at the time of the offense; Current has a history of criminal convictions, having served two prior prison terms; and Current exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Van Prince, Jr., age 49, of Bidwell, Ohio, was convicted of Assault of a Corrections Officer, a felony of the fifth degree; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Prince was sentenced to prison for 22 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Prince was on probation in Meigs County, Ohio, at the time of the offense; Prince has successfully completed only two of his seven prior probation periods; and Prince exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Robert D. Angles, age 57, of Lucasville, Ohio, was convicted of two counts of Rape, felonies of the first degree, with these offenses being committed during the time period between January 1, 1986 to January 1, 1988. Angles was sentenced to prison for a minimum period of 10 years to a maximum period of 25 years. This sentence will be served consecutively to the prison sentence Angles is currently serving. Angles is classified as a Tier III Sex Offender and will be required to follow all registration requirements.

Greg Fooce, age 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound in an amount equal to or greater than 10 grams but less than 20 grams, a felony of the first degree; Having Weapons while Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, and Nonsupport of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Fooce was sentenced to prison for a minimum period of 10 years to a maximum period of 13.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Fooce will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years. All cash and firearms seized in this case were forfeited to law enforcement.

Brandon A. Campbell, age 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Campbell was sentenced to prison for 24 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Campbell has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term; and Campbell exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Lawrence R. Fornash, Jr., age 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Having Weapons while Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Fornash was sentenced to prison for 30 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Fornash was on probation in Butler County, Ohio, and Lawrence County, Ohio, at the time of the offense; Fornash has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term; Fornash has had 3 prior probation sentences terminated unsuccessfully, and Fornash exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Michael S. Pethtel, age 56, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Assault of a Peace Officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Pethtel received a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Pethtel was on probation in the Gallipolis Municipal Court at the time of the offense; Pethtel has a history of criminal convictions; and Pethtel exhibits a pattern of alcohol abuse related to the offense.

Ashley M. Ault, age 31, was recently sentenced to prison for 14 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to successfully complete a Community Based Correctional Facility (CBCF). Ault was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Willard R. Williams, III, age 49, of Ray, Ohio, was convicted of two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree. Williams was sentenced to prison for 30 months. Upon his release from prison, Williams will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years. Williams is classified as a Sex Offender and will be required to follow all registration requirements.

Allen W. Burke, age 42, of Bidwell, Ohio, was convicted of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence with a prior felony conviction, a felony of the third degree. Burke was sentenced to prison for 30 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Burke committed this offense while on community control; Burke has a history of criminal convictions, having served three previous prison terms for criminal offenses; Burke exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Michael A. Saunders, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. Saunders committed this offense while on community control for a prior conviction of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree. Saunders was sentenced to 48 months in prison on both cases.

Marlon D. Thompson, age 45, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Thompson was sentenced to prison for a mandatory minimum period of 3 years and a maximum period of 4.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Thompson will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Daniel F. Rife, age 39, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; Receiving Stolen Property (motor vehicle), a felony of the fourth degree; and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Rife was sentenced to prison for 28 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Rife was on post release control at the time of the offense, has a history of criminal convictions having served three prior prison terms, has two prior probation terms unsuccessfully completed, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren.

