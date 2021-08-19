37 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Mason County, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In Meigs County, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday,

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,688 total cases (16 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,688 cases, 2,444 (4 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 363 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —454 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 362 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 403 cases (2 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 395 cases (3 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 330 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 220 cases (1 new), 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases (1 new), 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,074 (37.04 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,135 (33.90 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,605 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,605 cases, 1,481 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 208 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 232 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 194 cases (1 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 238 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 232 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 226 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 168 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,194 (35.77 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,488 (32.69 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,288 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,210 confirmed cases, 78 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 10 cases (7 confirmed and three probable) were newly reported on Thursday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 49 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

12-15 — 81 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 152 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 173 confirmed cases (2 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 215 confirmed cases, 12 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 357 confirmed cases (1 new), 12 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 324 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 315 confirmed cases (2 new), 8 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 276 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 238 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases (1 new), 30 deaths

A total of 9,475 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,919 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,446 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,140), 170 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 99), 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 8). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,958,494 (50.97 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,507,869 (47.12 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 176,608 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 970 reported since Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,001 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with four since Wednesday. There are 8,175 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 7.71 and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.02 percent.

As of Thursday, statewide, 1,093,147 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.0 percent of the population). A total of 50.1percent of the population, 896,993 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.