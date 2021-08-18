Discussion on amending anti-discrimination ordinances

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss ordinances and city projects.

During the meeting, commissioners Cody Caldwell, Mike Fulks, Mike Brown and Tony Gallagher were in attendance.

Commissioners discussed Ordinance 2021-25 prohibiting discrimination for employees died due to the lack of receiving a motion. Ordinance 2021-26 prohibiting discrimination for housing also died due to the lack of receiving a motion. These ordinances would amend current anti-discrimination ordinances by including sexual orientation and gender identity issues. Commissioners discussed the issues at the last regular meeting and again Tuesday night. City Solicitor Brynn Noe said these ordinances would have been “more broad than current state law.”

Commissioners held a first reading of Ordinance 2021-27 to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement for insurance services for general liability and property insurance. The cost was stated at $77,500, which is approximately a 10 percent increase.

A city resident was at the meeting to discuss water damage and flooding to his basement and property. The resident was in attendance at the last meeting and said a city employee came to his house to test the water. It was reported the water was confirmed by the test to be city water. The resident said he has not heard from anyone in the city since the test. Acting City Manager Ronnie Lynch said he thought maintenance was working on the issue.

In his report to the commission, Lynch said the work on gas lines will be on the sidewalks only on Fourth Avenue, and along the curb on First Avenue. Lynch said no work will be completed on Third Avenue.

Lynch said the water reservoir was gaining water in the past few nights. The reservoir had been losing water due to leaks in recent weeks, according to Lynch in previous meetings.

Lynch said the annual city yard sale will be at the park this weekend.

In Noe’s report to the commission, she said the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will accept a “quick claim deed” instead of permanent easement for the slip repair on Route 588. No action was taken on the issue.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is set for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

