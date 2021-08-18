Flags lowered in honor of Evans

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late Clyde Evans who passed away last week.

According to a statement sent on behalf of Commissioners Harold Montgomery, E. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton, “The Gallia County Board of Commissioners have ordered flags at Gallia County facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Friday, Aug. 20 until sunset on Saturday, Aug. 21, in honor of the passing of former member of the Ohio House of Representatives Clyde Evans, who represented District 87 from 2003 to 2010 with honor and distinction.“

