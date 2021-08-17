COVID-19 death reported in Mason Co…. Gallia, Mason report double digit new cases

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Mason County on Tuesday, a person in the 61-70 age range.

In Mason County, 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a total of 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday.

Two new cases were reported in Meigs County on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,655 total cases (20 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,655 cases, 2,435 (5 new)are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 360 cases (6 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —447 cases, 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 354 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 399 cases (2 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 390 cases (4 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 328 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 217 cases (1 new), 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 160 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,998 (36.79 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,087 (33.74 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,587 total cases (2 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,587 cases, 1,473 (2 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 208 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 229 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 193 cases, 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 237 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 226 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 223 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 164 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,162 (35.63 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,461 (32.57 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,261 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,188 confirmed cases, 73 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 38 deaths. Of those, 16 cases (12 confirmed and four probable) were newly reported on Tuesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 29 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 50 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

12-15 — 80 confirmed cases (3 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 150 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases

21-25 — 169 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 215 confirmed cases (3 new), 11 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 353 confirmed cases (4 new), 10 probable cases

41-50 — 320 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 312 confirmed cases (2 new), 8 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 272 confirmed cases (3 new), 3 probable cases, 7 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 238 confirmed cases (1 new), 9 probable cases, 29 deaths

A total of 9,408 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,820 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,235 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,945), 220 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 90), 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9) and 34 new deaths (21-day average of 8). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,935,831 (50.78 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,490,359 (46.97 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 174,818 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,339 reported since Monday, however, this includes an update of 700 cases over a 5-day period. There have been a total of 2,990 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 12 since Monday. There are 7,017 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.26 and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.00 percent.

Statewide, 1,090,364 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.8 percent of the population). A total of 50.0 percent of the population, 895,522 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

Gallia, Mason report double digit new cases