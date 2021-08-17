Marshall to host annual Herd Rally

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and fall sports with their annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, along Ninth Street between Third and Fourth avenues in Huntington.

According to a news release from the university, the annual event is part of Kindred Communications’ Ninth Street Live Celebration, which will feature Oakwood Road Band. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto Ninth Street to launch the pep rally portion of the evening.

Throughout the hour-long pep rally, attendees can expect to see the 2020 National Champion Marshall men’s soccer team, Thundering Herd Head Football Coach Charles Huff and the Marshall University football team, swimming and diving team, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, volleyball, Marco, cheerleaders and more on the stage.

In addition to Marshall University athletic appearances, Reeves Kirtner, associate general manager of Kindred Communications and Herd Rally emcee, will spotlight the newest Herd gear from local retailers, draw for giveaways and facilitate trivia.

“We are so excited to celebrate Marshall pride with our Marshall Family,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall’s director of branding and trademarks. “It is always a terrific way to come together as a community, have fun and show off our Herd Spirit.”

Herd Rally is free and open to all community members.

Information provided by Marshall University.

